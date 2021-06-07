West Virginia students in the high school graduating classes of 2020 and 2021 can receive help navigating the college-planning process on Saturday during the state’s first-ever “College Bound Saturday” at sites statewide.
At these free workshops, students can learn more about state and federal financial aid programs, as well as get direct help filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which is the first step to unlocking funds for college.
College Bound Saturday events will be held at the following locations on June 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the following locations across West Virginia:
Concord University, Athens
James Monroe High School, Lindside
West Virginia University Institute of Technology, Beckley
Students who file the FAFSA at these events will be entered into a drawing and could win a free computer.
Students can pre-register and find more information – including a list of items to bring – at www.cfwvconnect.com/college-bound-saturday.