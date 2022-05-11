Timothy Coleman has been recognized by Raleigh General Hospital as its 2022 Mercy Award winner.
The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s facilities who touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.
The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program established in 2002 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.
“We are extremely proud to recognize Timothy Coleman for his efforts on behalf of our patients and our community,” Simon Ratliff, CEO of Raleigh General Hospital, said in a press release. "He goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person he encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”
Coleman has been dedicated to making patients and employees feel cared about, important and valued.
As a respiratory therapist for Raleigh General, he has been on the front lines through the Covid-19 pandemic. His cardiopulmonary team says he is reliable and always willing to help.
Away from the hospital, Coleman is a devoted family man and gives back to his community by volunteering and donating his time through youth sports and mentoring programs.