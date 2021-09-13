The presentation by New York Times best-selling author and journalist Harlan Cohen scheduled for Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. at Concord University has been changed from an in-person event to a virtual event.
Cohen’s book, WIN OR LEARN: The Naked Truth About Turning Every Rejection Into Your Ultimate Success, is the featured book for first-year students in their required UNIV 100 classes at Concord this year. Cohen was planning to speak to UNIV 100 students in person, but will now make his presentation virtually.
UNIV 100 students will be notified about how and where to watch the virtual presentation. Concord students who are not part of a UNIV 100 class, Concord faculty and staff, and members of the general public who would like view the virtual presentation should contact Dr. Sheila Womack at swomack@concord.edu or 304-384-6298 for instructions.