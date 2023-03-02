hinton, w.va. – The West Virginia Coffee Talks and New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) Summers County Business Owners Meeting will both be at the Hinton Technology Building on Friday, March 3.
From 10 to 11 a.m., get to know successful local entrepreneur Tom Conway through an informal interview session with Judy Moore, WV Hive executive director and NRGRDA deputy director, as they discuss the entrepreneurship journey.
From 11 a.m. to noon, hear a presentation from Denise Southern from the Beckley Raleigh Chamber of Commerce about how to form and operate a Chamber of Commerce, participate in an open community conversation around next steps to supporting small businesses in the Hinton and Summers County areas, and talk with NRGRDA, WV Hive, and Summers County CVB representatives about what they can do to support you.
The registration link to both free events is https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wv-hive-coffee-talks-nrgrda-summers-county-business-owners-meeting-tickets-546214671787
