It was in 11th grade when Tabbitha Mains realized she wanted to open her own business.
More specifically she wanted to open her own coffee shop.
Now more than two decades later, the 43-year-old Beckley native has made her dream a reality with the opening of Coffee on Main.
Mains said the community has embraced the cafe, which opened at 206 Main St. across from the Raleigh County Courthouse less than two weeks ago.
“It’s everything that I expected and more,” she said.
She said the shop is even more special because it’s something that her son Jackson, who has autism, can have a hand in as well.
“It’s mostly for him,” she said holding back tears. “Whether I make money or not, it’s something for him to do. ... He can’t go into the work field, but this has given him something to do.”
Mains said her son, who recently graduated from high school, is the shop’s greeter.
“He greets every single person who walks through that door,” she said. “He’s got such an amazing memory, too. If you tell him your name, he’ll remember it next time you come in.”
Mains, who also owns her own cleaning company, said she knew it was time to pursue her longtime dream of opening her own coffee shop when she saw a post listing the spot for rent on Facebook.
“The post even said that it would make a great coffee shop,” she said.
After talking it over with her husband and taking a tour of the space, Mains said she felt it was meant to be.
She began renovations on the space in August and planned to be finished in a few weeks but ran into a few flooring issues that held back her grand opening date.
Though it’s previously been a barber shop and before that a shoe store, the café gives off the classic coffee shop aesthetic.
The gray walls and overhead lighting make the space feel inviting and cozy, but it’s likely the exposed brick that runs across one wall that really gives off those coffee shops vibes, Main said.
“I want a place where everybody felt comfortable,” she said. “I wanted people to feel like they can just come in and be OK. Whether it’s to come in and sit down and enjoy the quiet or getting it to go. I want everyone to feel welcome here.”
People seemed to be doing just that because on Monday, just before lunch time, Mains was hit with a bit of a rush from locals looking to grab a quick bite to eat before heading back to work or school.
Kaitlyn Sizemore, a biology student at West Virginia University Institute of Technology, said she stopped by for a sandwich and tea before heading to class at the university.
“I normally have a couple hours between classes and I usually get fast food, but I was trying to find somewhere different and saw this place,” she said.
Also a walk-in around the time Sizemore was placing her order were Melanie Seiler and India Krawczyk. The two work at Active Southern WV, which is within walking distance from the coffee shop.
“It’s a nice, convenient place to stop in,” Seiler said. “We also love supporting a local business.”
Mains said the location was definitely a selling point when she decided to open her business.
“It’s located in the middle of so many things,” she said.
The majority of the menu items at Coffee on Main are what you would expect from a coffee shop, from pastries like cookies, muffins and danishes to coffee items that include hot, iced and cold brew coffees as well as tea.
There are even vanilla, hazelnut, caramel and mocha flavorings in addition to the seasonal favorite pumpkin.
Mains said she is working on her latte skills and has added chai latte to the menu at the request of a niece.
Breakfast and lunch items are also available. Currently the customer favorite for lunch is a traditional chicken salad sandwich, Mains said.
However, for breakfast, Mains said they offer an item most people have probably never heard of.
The Fluff n’ Nutter is served on a sliced and toasted English muffin with a peanut butter and marshmallow spread in the middle.
It may sound a little out there at first, so Mains said she recommends people try it before they pass judgment.
“My husband is from Massachusetts, and (Fluff n’ Nutters) are a huge thing in Boston,” she said. “When you add the peanut butter and marshmallow to the warm toasted English muffin, everything just ‘goos’ together and it’s so good.”
She added that when she was thinking up the menu for the coffee shop, it was one of the first things that came to mind because she wanted to offer something people could not get anywhere else.
“I wanted something that would be unique,” she said.
Coffee on Main is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Mains said they are closed on Sunday so that she can have time to reset and spend with her family.
A full menu can be found on the Coffee on Main Facebook page, where customers can also place a to-go order.
To-go orders can also be called in for pickup at 304-923-8613.
Locally made Coffee on Main shirts can be purchased at the shop with some of the proceeds going toward the Autism Resource Center.