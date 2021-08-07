What pairs best with a cup of coffee? A fresh-baked pastry? Ice cream in a waffle cone, perhaps? How about a local nonprofit organization?
Mount Hope’s newest business, The Coal Bucket Coffee Shop, is serving all that and the community. As a wholly owned subsidiary of the nonprofit Harmony for Hope, the local coffee and ice cream shop is dishing out ice cream, milk shakes, coffee and espresso with a side of Appalachian heritage-based arts and humanities and a goal to bring a gathering spot back to downtown Mount Hope.
“Everything that comes in goes back out into the community in one way or another,” said Aubrey Dickerson, general manager of The Coal Bucket.
This past Thursday, for instance, the volunteer staff was scooping out free ice cream for the Mount Hope Mustangs football team. Meanwhile, the money they made from other sales went to Harmony for Hope, Inc. There’s no staff to pay, yet, as the handful of workers are volunteering their time and energy.
Founded in 2013 by the Mount Hope Alumni Band, Harmony for Hope is a nonprofit organization working to unite West Virginia through music, art and Appalachian heritage, explained Carrie Kidd, the organization’s director.
“Our group has been serving the community diligently over the past four years with opportunities for service, providing heritage-based events, and supplying musicians and artists with professional development opportunities,” Kidd said.
“It’s about uniting the community through art, music and Appalachian culture,” Dickerson added, noting that a coffee shop in the same location as The Coal Bucket once served as a community gathering space.
“When it closed, they really felt a gap in the community,” Dickerson said. “It was a meeting space, a hangout.”
Earlier this year, when Harmony for Hope learned the space beside the historic Cottle Mountainair Hotel was available for rent, they saw an opportunity not only to connect the downtown community, but to help fund the non-profit.
“The Coal Bucket coffee shop is central to our goal of connecting the community,” Kidd explained. “Not only is it a revenue stream for our organization, it provides our citizenry with a communal space for gathering. Whether it's for a quick meeting, a birthday party, or just a day outing with the girls, we are here to meet the needs of our community.”
Dickerson and Kidd said they look forward to a day when The Coal Bucket is successful enough to have an even greater impact on the community, by providing jobs.
“We anticipate not only hiring local community members, but also working alongside them through mini-grants and as a fundraising producer,” Kidd said.
Things are growing already. In the two weeks since The Coal Bucket opened, it has gone from offering coffee, espresso, milk shakes, and eight flavors of Hershey’s Ice Cream with a variety of topping possibilities, to adding locally-baked pastries. Dickerson said he looked forward to serving creations made by a couple of local bakers beginning this week.
As the menu grows, so do the possibilities.
“This year we will see the creation of our newest program, Harmony's Kids,” Kidd said, explaining a new Harmony for Hope program geared at serving more than 100 children with year-round experiences centered in Appalachian art and humanities.
“These are programs which will expose children to their creative sides,” she said.
“It’s just a great thing for the community,” Dickerson said.
The Coal Bucket at 401 Main Street is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and on Sunday mornings from 8 to 10 a.m. Visit “Coal Bucket Coffee Shop” on Facebook for more information.