Cochran sentencing set for March 18

A Daniels pharmacist who pleaded guilty to running a multi-million-dollar scam with her late husband is set to be sentenced on March 18 in United States District Court for Southern West Virginia in Beckley.
Natalie Cochran is facing 11 years in prison after pleading guilty in September to one count each of wire fraud and money laundering.
She had been arrested in September 2019 on 26 counts that included fraud, money laundering and bankruptcy fraud, all related to a Ponzi scheme that she admitted she and her husband cooked up that swindled $2.6 million from investors and financial institutions.
She and her late husband, Michael Cochran, owned Tactical Solutions Group (Tactical) and Technology Management Systems (TSM). Federal prosecutors allege that the couple talked family, friends and local residents into investing in Tactical, which they said had contracts to provide weapons to the U.S. Department of Defense. There were no contracts, according to federal prosecutors, and the couple spent the money on luxurious living.
As part of the plea deal, she faces up to 11 years in prison. She agreed with prosecutors to serve between 37 and 135 months, to forfeit cash and assets and to pay restitution of about $2.6 million.
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart has asked Volk to issue a 135-month sentence. Stuart alleged in court documents that Cochran had actually intended to steal $4.85 million.
Cochran's attorney, Rhett Johnson, has told the court that Cochran has asked to pay back $250 a month in restitution once she is released. The probation officer has asked the court to make her pay back $1,000 per month, which her attorney said is not realistic. He added that, when determining Cochran’s monthly cash flow, the court had counted her children’s Social Security payments, which are intended to provide sustenance for her two children. Additionally, one of her children will be an adult when Cochran is released.
The government set Cochran’s net worth at $383,403.79, which Johnson called “mathematical fiction.” He said the government did not calculate the amount she is paying on her mortgage. He also rejected prosecutors’ statements that Cochran can make more money working with the Bureau of Prisons as an inmate since she has a degree in pharmacy.
Johnson also wrote that the government had used Cochran’s recent earnings as an emergency pharmacist administering Covid vaccines to set her restitution payments, a funding stream that will not likely be available when she completes her prison term, he said.
Cochran’s attorney said she had joined “her husband’s business with honest intentions” but had “gotten in over her head” and made a series of poor decisions, quitting the position at Access Health in 2017 to work “for her husband’s business.”
Johnson has asked that Cochran serve between 70 and 87 months in prison.
Cochran's sentencing hearing was continued on Jan. 29 because Johnson argued before U.S. District Judge Frank Volk that a Cisco link that was publishing the hearing to the public did not qualify as a teleconference.
Cameras and recording devices are not permitted in federal courtrooms. Due to Covid, the federal CARES Act permits the use of virtual meetings via the use of technology in some circumstances.
Volk has ordered Johnson to submit a brief by Feb. 10 regarding the Cisco videoconference link.
The sentencing is set for March 18 at 1 p.m.