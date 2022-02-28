Coalfields Expressway working as predicted

Extending the Coalfields Expressway into Mullens was predicted to bring an economic boom to the area, according to both state and county officials.
Since the new four-lane opened in 2020, the Coalfields Expressway has performed as expected in Mullens.
“We feel that the economy has rebounded with the opening of the road,” noted Christy Laxton, Wyoming County Economic Development Authority executive director.
The Coalfields Expressway opened in Mullens on Oct. 1, 2020 – 31 years after the project was first launched with a legislative resolution.
In 2009, a 6.9-mile section, from Sophia to Slab Fork in Raleigh County, opened to the public. It took nearly a dozen more years for the new four-lane to reach Wyoming County.
“It has helped with travel from Raleigh County,” Laxton said. “The local restaurants have seen an increase in traffic to their locations, even from those that live there in Sophia who state they had never been to Mullens.
“I feel that (the new road) has been a highlight to the area for local traffic and tourism,” Laxton said.
“In my 20 years in business in Wyoming County, I've never been this excited about what is happening here,” said Jason Mullins, county commission president.
Mullins owns the Rebel Smokehouse in Mullens, Jason's Country Corner in nearby Saulsville, and rental properties geared toward trail riders.
“When I started 20 years ago, the economy was horrible, just horrible,” Mullins said.
“I made one cent on a gallon of gas. I had to buy used equipment because I couldn't afford new. And I had to learn to fix it myself because I couldn't afford to pay to have it fixed.”
Mullins said he now has more employees than he ever dreamed, mostly due to the Mullens exit of the Coalfields Expressway.
“Trail riders, who are pulling trailers, love it,” Mullins said. “They can get on an interstate anywhere and stay on a four-lane road all the way to Mullens.”
At his restaurant in Mullens, regular customers now include several from Raleigh County and other locations in southern West Virginia.
“Our customer base has increased tremendously,” he emphasized.
“I've got people coming from Raleigh County two and three times a week now for lunch.
“Of course, if you have a good product, people are willing to drive.
“We've got a percentage of customers coming from other areas (of southern West Virginia) and we still have a great percentage from Pineville and Oceana who've supported us since we opened the doors,” Mullins noted.
“There's no doubt the Coalfields Expressway has been good for us.
“Just goes to prove how important it is to finish the Coalfields all the way to McDowell County and beyond,” Mullins emphasized.
“If we can continue the highway all the way through to McDowell County, it will continue growth for the entire county,” Laxton said.
Designated as U.S. 121, the Coalfields Expressway will traverse 62 miles across McDowell, Wyoming and Raleigh counties in West Virginia when completed and another 51 miles in Virginia, from Pound, in Wise County, through Dickenson and Buchanan counties.
Gov. Jim Justice has vowed to complete the four-lane to the Virginia border.
Sen. David “Bugs” Stover, R-Wyoming, believes the new four-lane will be completed before Justice leaves office.
“We may not be driving on it, but I believe the contracts will be let and the final plans will be in place,” Stover said in a previous interview.
“Once the Coalfields becomes a major highway, it's going to do more for us than people can believe...”