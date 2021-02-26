Coalfields Expressway opening Mullens to new patrons

Despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Coalfields Expressway is bringing new visitors and returning patrons into Mullens.
Gov. Jim Justice cut the ribbon Oct. 1, finally opening the road into Wyoming County 32 years after the four-lane project was first launched with a legislative resolution.
The new section – just under 9 miles between Slab Fork and Mullens, with another mile of two-lane road into Mullens, carrying a price tag of nearly $45 million – was originally graded more than a decade ago.
That new section extended the useable length of the Coalfields Expressway to 18 miles – from Beckley to Mullens.
The first section from Beckley to Slab Fork opened in 2009.
“There's more traffic now,” noted Mike Goode, Coalfields Expressway Authority chairman who also serves as Wyoming County administrator.
“The Coalfields has to be a boost to Mullens, even to Twin Falls (Resort State Park),” Goode said.
The new four-lane has also increased the number of recreational trail riders, Goode said.
“There are more people riding the trails than in the past,” he said.
“We see more tourists and four-wheelers all the time,” said Jenny Ann Calhoun-Martin, Mullens mayor.
“The businesses are seeing return customers that are visiting from out-of-town,” she noted.
Fifty percent of Rebel Smokehouse customers are now coming from surrounding counties, especially Raleigh County, explained owner Jason Mullins, who is also county Commission president.
“I would never have believed I would own a business where I could advertise and draw customers from another county,” he said. “But, we're getting customers from trail riders and the highway, from Shady Spring, from Lester, from Fayette County.
“The new four-lane makes it easier to drive here now.”
Mullins also rents housing to trail riders.
“They aren't used to our curvy roads with those large campers and trailers,” Mullins explained.
“They're just thrilled now that they can ride the four-lane all the way to Mullens,” he said.
“They can't believe they can ride a four-lane road into a county that doesn't even have a traffic light,” Mullins said with a laugh.
“Sometimes, riding those curvy roads with those big campers and trailers would be a deal breaker,” he said.
“Now, they can get off I-77 or I-64 and be in Mullens in 20 minutes, and they love it,” Mullins emphasized.
The Coalfields Expressway will also make it more convenient for businesses and industries interested in the new Barkers Ridge Industrial Park, near Mullens, Goode said.
There is room there for a 50,000 square foot building, he said.
Goode believes, when the Coalfields is extended into Pineville, the flat land in the Pinnacle area, where the exit will be located, will become attractive to industries as well.
From Rt. 16, near Pineville, the road will be constructed to Welch, in McDowell County, where the four-lane has been at grade, but never paved, since 2001 near the federal prison site on Indian Ridge.
From there, the road will eventually be extended to the Virginia border.
The project is part of the governor's Roads to Prosperity plan and is financed with General Obligation Bonds authorized by the constitutional amendment.
Known as U.S. Rt. 121, the Coalfields Expressway will traverse 62 miles across the three counties in West Virginia when completed, with another 51 miles across three counties in Virginia.
Today, more than three decades later, the road will still be the first four-lane for both Wyoming and McDowell counties.
“I believe it is still a priority,” Sen. David Stover, R-Wyoming, said of the state's intentions to complete the road. “It is my understanding that work is going on as we speak – preliminary as opposed to actually clearing right-of-way.
“On the ground, anecdotally, it seems that activity is picking up,” Stover said.
There is some core drilling and some surveying being done as part of the road's extension toward Pineville, Goode said.
“It's important for the county as a whole that this road be finished to Pineville and then to Welch,” Mullins emphasized.
“But it's going to take time. If you drive the Coalfields into Mullens and look at those highwalls and valley-fills, you can see how much it takes to build this road.
“We are so grateful that we have a governor who really wants to see southern West Virginia move forward. Gov. Justice has been a strong proponent of this new road for us.”
Older houses and downtown storefronts in Mullens are now being bought and renovated, Mullins noted.
“The property values in Mullens are going up.
“These businesses will eventually generate enough B/O (business and occupation) taxes that Mullens will thrive again.
“This is just the tip of the iceburg,” Mullins emphasized. “There is so much opportunity with the Coalfields Expressway.”