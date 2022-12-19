Federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will keep the Coalfields Expressway moving forward.
On Monday, U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., ranking member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $25 million in funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to help construct a segment of the Coalfields Expressway between Mullens and W.Va. 16.
“That’s great news for Wyoming and McDowell counties,” emphasized Mike Goode, chairman of the Wyoming County Economic Development Authority and the Coalfields Expressway Authority. “The future is looking very bright for southern West Virginia.”
Two major companies have recently announced plans to move into the county, bringing dozens of new jobs. Goode believes the Coalfields Expressway will be beneficial to both companies as well as serve as a selling point to bring in additional industries and more new jobs.
AmeriCarbon Products and Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies, both headquartered in Morgantown, have committed to constructing processing plants in Wyoming County.
AmeriCarbon Products is building the United States' first coal-to-carbon processing plant in Wyoming County's new $7 million Barkers Creek Industrial Park, located near Mullens. In three to five years, converting coal into carbon products is projected to jump from the current $10-billion-a-year industry to a $100-billion-a-year industry – and Wyoming County is expected to play a significant role in the market, according to officials.
Omnis will use coal waste to extract rare earth metals, then sell them for components in cell phones, computers and other electronic devices. Omnis’ technology can extract pure metals from coal impoundment mineral waste using ultra-high heat without acids or harmful chemicals. The technology recovers 100 percent of the metals with zero waste and no harmful emissions, according to officials.
“Opening this road will let the rest of the country see just how important West Virginia is to the entire world,” emphasized Jason Mullins, Wyoming County Commission president. “I’m glad to see we’ve got some leadership who are looking out for southern West Virginia.
“That’s a lot of money and we’re blessed to have it,” Mullins said of the announcement. “We’ve been waiting on this highway for so many years and now we’re finally seeing it built.
“It’s another piece that will help open Wyoming County to tourism and more economic development,” Mullins said.
“Every million we get moves the highway along,” noted state Sen. David “Bugs” Stover, R-Wyoming County.
“This federal money is an example of bipartisan senate action. Capito and Manchin have a history of working together for projects that directly impact West Virginia,” he said.
Rep. Carol Miller, R-3rd W.Va., voted against the legislation.
“When the EPW Committee was crafting the surface transportation bill, I fought specifically to create and include a brand new program called the Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program, and today’s funding announcement for the Coalfields Expressway means we are seeing the benefits of that program come to fruition,” Capito said.
“This highway will make our state more accessible, connect workers to jobs, and help drive tourism and other economic activity.
“Today marks an important step for the future of this key highway project, and I’m looking forward to seeing the impact it will have on all West Virginians,” she said.
The upcoming Coalfields Expressway projects include a five-mile stretch of the new highway from Mullens to Twin Falls Resort State Park and a three-mile link from Twin Falls toward Pineville.
Environmental impact studies on the projects are now underway or have been completed, according to officials.
Pending funding availability, it will likely be 2027 before motorists are driving on the new eight miles of the four-lane.
The Twin Falls connector will take 18 homes, located in the Caloric and Nuriva areas of Mullens, and will pass near the current Mullens Elementary School, housed in the former Conley High building, which is set to be replaced due to its age.
County voters approved the Wyoming County Board of Education’s $20.1 million facilities bond sale in the November general election. Monies from the proposed bond sale will consolidate two declining structures – the elementary school and Mullens Middle School – into a new building.
Next year, the environmental impact study will be completed on the link that will take the Coalfields Expressway from W.Va. 16 to Pineville, with construction scheduled to begin in 2026.
The Coalfields Expressway opened in Mullens on Oct. 1, 2020 – 31 years after the project was first launched with a legislative resolution. It was Wyoming County's first four-lane road.
The Mullens link was extended from the 6.9-mile Sophia to Slab Fork section in Raleigh County, which opened to the public in 2009.
It took nearly a dozen more years for the new four-lane to reach Wyoming County.
As predicted, the new expressway significantly increased traffic from across southern West Virginia into Mullens and recreational trail riders have found they can now drive from anywhere in the country into the small town on four-lane highways.
Gov. Jim Justice broke ground Aug. 1 on the 5.12-mile section from Indian Ridge, the border between McDowell and Wyoming counties, to W.Va. 16. The section is expected to be completed in 2026 and will be McDowell County's first four-lane.
In 2001, a 1.5-mile section of unpaved, graded four-lane was constructed near what would become the site of FCI (Federal Correctional Institution) McDowell on Indian Ridge, four miles north of Welch.
While the FCI opened in 2010, the unpaved four-lane section was forgotten until Gov. Justice broke ground on the same site in August.
Right-of-way is currently being obtained for the Welch to W.Va. 16 stretch.
“Our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to bring historic investments to West Virginia – creating long-term, good-paying jobs while also addressing the state’s infrastructure needs,” Manchin said.
“The funding announced (Monday) will help construct the Coalfields Expressway to better connect our southern West Virginia communities, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this project for years to come.
“As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to improve our roads and bridges, including my Fix Our Country Roads Act, as we address the infrastructure needs of the Mountain State,” Manchin said.
Designated as U.S. 121, the Coalfields Expressway will traverse 62 miles across McDowell, Wyoming and Raleigh counties in West Virginia when completed, and another 51 miles in Virginia, from Pound, in Wise County, through Dickenson and Buchanan counties.
Once all planned sections of the Coalfields Expressway are completed, the limited-access, multi-lane highway will connect the West Virginia Turnpike at Beckley with U.S. 23 at Slate, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.