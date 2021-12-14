A reckless driving incident in Fayette County Sunday resulted in felony and misdemeanor charges against a Coal City man.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies were advised of a reckless driver on U.S. Rte. 19 in the Glen Jean area on Sunday afternoon.
Deputies located the vehicle and observed it swerving between two lanes of traffic. After a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle was determined to be under the influence. Further investigation revealed that the driver had previous convictions for DUI, as well as pending DUI charges in another county.
James T. Miller, 28, was charged with the felony offense of third offense DUI, as well as the misdemeanor offense of driving while license is revoked for DUI.
Miller was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Individuals can also call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.