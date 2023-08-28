The West Virginia Coal Association has endorsed a slate of conservative Republicans, highllighted by its pick of Gov. Jim Justice for the U.S. Senate.
In a press release issued Monday, Chris Hamilton, president and chief executive officer of the association, said, “We believe West Virginia will be better served with a new and insightful leader in the Senate which is why we offer our unconditional support for Jim Justice to succeed Senator Joe Manchin.”
Manchin, 75, has not decided to seek relection, saying on numerous occasions that he would wait until late this year or early next year to make a decision.
He has also boasted that, “I will win any race I enter.”
Manchin, a conservative Democrat in a deep red state that gave just shy of 69 percent of its vote to Donald Trump in both 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, has also toyed publicly with the idea of running for president under the No Labels banner.
Manchin has said he believes that having a third-party candidate run in the 2024 U.S. presidential election would “threaten” the two major political parties, pushing them to more centrists political positions.
Justice is a coal baron with considerable holdings in the coal industry.
In late May, the U.S. Justice Department announced a lawsuit against Justice’s coal empire, seeking more than $5 million in unpaid civil penalties and fees.
Though Justice is not listed as a defendant in the lawsuit, his adult son who runs the family’s coal operations, James Justice III, and more than a dozen companies the family owns or operates are listed as defendants.
The companies, according to the Justice Department filing, repeatedly violated federal laws that oversee coal mine operations and failed to pay “uncontested” fines for those violations.
The companies also ignored more than 50 orders to stop mining after violations were found to pose “health and safety risks” to workers or that threatened “environmental harm,” prosecutors said.
The coal association is backing a slate of the state’s more conservative Republican candidates ahead of the state primary next spring.
In addition to Justice, the association is backing Patrick Morrisey in the gubernatorial race, Mike Stuart for attorney general, and Carol Miller and Riley Moore for the House of Representaitve.
