Raleigh County Community Action Association (RCCAA) is offering $150 clothing vouchers for Raleigh County residents with pre-school through high school age children who fall within 200 percent of the federal poverty limit.

The funds offset the rising costs of back-to-school items.

Vouchers are good for clothing, backpacks, shoes, and school supplies such as notebooks, pens and pencils, and standard school items.

To apply for a back-to-school voucher, contact the RCCAA Housing Department at 304-860-1921. Necessary documents include a valid ID, social security card for each child, and proof of income.

 

