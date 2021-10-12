Elkins — While most of Monongahela National Forest is open year-round, closing only when access roads are snow-covered, some developed campgrounds, picnic areas and both visitor centers routinely close from late fall through mid-spring. Visit the Forest’s Recreation Conditions Report at https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/mnf/recreation for the most current information.
Closing dates for recreation sites on the Cheat-Potomac Ranger District (304-478-2000) in the Elkins and Parsons areas:
Bear Heaven Campground – Dec. 1
Horseshoe Recreation Area – Already closed for season
Lower Glady Dispersed Camping area – Area closes when snow-covered; toilets close Dec.1
Stuart Recreation Area – Already closed for season
Closing dates for recreation sites on the Cheat-Potomac Ranger District (304-257-4488) in the Petersburg and Seneca Rocks areas:
Big Bend Campground – Oct. 31
Dolly Sods Picnic Area – Dec. 1
Forest Roads 19 and 75 in the Dolly Sods area – Dec. 31
Gatewood Group Campground – Area available for pack it in, pack it out camping with no services provided and no fees charged
Jess Judy Group Campground – Oct. 24
Johnny Meadows in Gandy Creek Dispersed Camping area – Area closes when snow-covered; toilet closes Dec. 1
Red Creek Campground – Dec. 1
Seneca Rocks Discovery Center – Oct. 31
Seneca Rocks Picnic Area – Dec. 1
Seneca Shadows Campground – Oct. 30
Spruce Knob Lake – Lake open year-round; toilets close Dec. 1
Spruce Knob Lake Campground – Already closed for season
Spruce Knob Observation Tower – Area open year-round; toilets close Dec. 1
Closing dates for recreation sites on the Greenbrier Ranger District (304-456-3335) in the Bartow area:
Gaudineer Knob Picnic Area – Dec. 1
Island Campground – Dec. 1
Lake Buffalo – Lake open year-round; toilets close Dec. 1
Laurel Fork Campground – Dec. 1
Middle Mountain Cabins – Dec. 1
Old House Run Picnic Area – Dec. 1
Stonecoal Dispersed Campsites – Area closes when snow-covered; toilets close Dec. 1
Closing dates for recreation sites on the Gauley Ranger District (304-846-2695) in the Richwood area:
Big Rock Campground – Nov. 30
Bishop Knob Campground – Nov. 30
Cranberry Campground – Nov. 30
Cranberry Glades Boardwalk – Boardwalk open year-round; toilets close Nov. 30
Cranberry Mountain Nature Center – Oct. 13
Cranberry River Developed Dispersed Campsites – Area closes when snow-covered; toilets close Nov. 30
Falls of Hills Creek – Area closes when snow-covered; toilets close Nov. 30
North Bend Picnic Area – Oct. 31
Summit Lake – Lake open year-round; toilets close Nov. 30
Summit Lake Campground – Nov. 30
Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites (Sites #1 - #20 located downstream of Tea Creek Campground) – No services, no fees and non-motorized vehicle access only due to road construction. Area closes when snow-covered
Woodbine Picnic Area – Oct. 31
Closing dates for recreation sites on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District (304-799-4334) in the Marlinton area:
Day Run Campground – Nov. 30
Highland Scenic Highway – Road closes when snow-covered; toilets serviced until roads are snow-covered
Pocahontas Campground – Nov. 30
Rimel Picnic Area – Dec. 31
Tea Creek Campground – Nov. 30
Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites (Sites #21 to #30 located upstream of Tea Creek Campground) – Area closes when snow-covered; toilets serviced until roads are snow-covered
Williams River Fishing Pier – Road closes when snow-covered; toilets serviced until roads are snow-covered
Closing dates for recreation sites on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District (304-536-2144) in the White Sulphur Springs area:
Blue Bend Recreation Area – Dec. 1
Blue Meadow Group Campground – Already closed for season
Lake Sherwood – Lake, boat ramp, trailhead, and vault toilets at beach and gatehouse – open year-round
Lake Sherwood Recreation Area West Shore Camping Loop – Nov. 1
Lake Sherwood Recreation Area remaining campground loops, group camping, picnic area, picnic pavilion and swimming beach – Already closed for season
Roadside camping, also called dispersed camping or boondocking, is available in many areas of the Forest year-round. For more information about recreation facilities, contact the District Office near the location you would like to visit. Contact information is listed at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/mnf/about-forest/offices.