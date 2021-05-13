CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) is reminding drivers about the life-saving benefits of wearing a seat belt during May, ahead of an expected busy summer travel season.
The GHSP is working in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) national Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort. The statewide seat belt campaign, which coincides with the Memorial Day holiday, runs May 14-31.
For this year’s Click It or Ticket seat belt mobilization effort, the GHSP is coordinating Border to Border (B2B) on May 24 in West Virginia in cooperation with NHTSA’s nationwide effort and in partnership with state highway safety offices across the country. B2B is a one-day, four-hour national seat belt awareness event. The focus of B2B is on nighttime hours, when seat belt use is at its lowest. The B2B program aims to increase law enforcement participation by coordinating highly visible seat belt enforcement for drivers at heavily traveled, highly visible state border checkpoints.
According to NHTSA, in 2019, there were 9,466 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States. Of West Virginia’s total roadway fatalities in 2019 — which includes motorcyclists, pedestrians, and bicyclists — 28 percent were unbuckled drivers and passengers. In that same year, 55 percent of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night (6 p.m. to 5:59 a.m.) were not wearing their seat belts. That’s why one focus of the Click It or Ticket campaign is nighttime enforcement. Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations day and night. In West Virginia, the maximum penalty for a seat belt violation is $25, with no added court costs or fees.
People who live in rural areas might believe that their crash exposure is lower, but in 2019, there were 11,971 passenger vehicle fatalities in rural locations, compared to 10,187 fatalities in urban locations. Out of those fatalities, 48 percent of those killed in the rural locations were not wearing their seat belts, compared to 45 percent in urban locations.