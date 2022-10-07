PRINCETON – Large increases in the rent on sites at Mercer County mobile home parks will be the subject of a town hall meeting being conducted Oct. 12 at the Mercer County Courthouse by a non-profit law firm.
Mountain State Justice promotes justice for low-income individuals in West Virginia through the civil justice system, according to Adam B. Wolfe, a staff attorney for Mountain State Justice.
“We are aware of the recent unjustified rent increases by out-of-state private equity corporations in the Mercer County area,” Wolfe said in a statement announcing the town hall meeting. “Many of these Mercer County citizens that are affected by these unfair and egregious rent increases are hard-working people and retired fixed income people that own their homes. This is an obvious scheme to take private property away from our family, friends, and neighbors. These are people who are already making the difficult choice between expensive health care, food, and now housing.”
A town hall meeting will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Mercer County Courthouse with local elected officials and concerned community members to discuss policy and state law changes to protect the community from out-of-state interests, Adams said.
“We are continuing to investigate the situation and are assessing all options to take action,” he stated. “We encourage you to continue to reach out to your local state and county elected officials about these unfair and unjustified rent increases by private equity companies.”
