On Sunday, the Cruse family gathered at the Central Avenue Bridge to commemorate J.W. Cruse, Jr., a World War II decorated hero, near McRoss, his family’s hometown.
Cruse was born on March 30, 1924, in Oak Hill and served in the U.S. Army during World War II from July 13th, 1944, to Dec. 18, 1945, when he was honorably discharged.
During his service, he was a T/5 under George Patton with the 2nd Armored Division, nicknamed “Hell on Wheels.”
While he was serving, he had four brothers also deployed for active duty during WWII. He received a Purple Heart after being wounded in action on the Rhine River. He was also awarded the Bronze Star.
Approximately 40 members of the Cruse family gathered for the bridge dedication.
“Daddy probably wouldn’t like all this attention he’s getting, but he deserves it,” said his daughter, Judy Cruse Dean, at the ceremony.
“Every time folks drive by this bridge, they will remember J.W. as a beacon of bravery and a member of the greatest generation. His service and sacrifice will live on forevermore,” said Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, in a press release.
Baldwin and Sen. Jack David Woodrum, R-Summers, sponsored the bridge naming resolution, which passed the Senate this year after first being introduced in 2018 by Baldwin with the help of Don Cruse and Chris Schroeder (Appalachian Service Project).