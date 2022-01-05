Cleanup work and investigation continues at the site of a large Dec. 25 fire in Nicholas County.
According to Terry Fletcher, acting communications director for the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP), the fire was still burning on Tuesday.
"Currently, there are no visible tires burning on the surface," Fletcher said. "The process of excavating suspect areas, quenching the tires, and testing the temperature to prevent any rekindling is ongoing."
In the aftermath of the blaze at West Virginia Tire Disposal, the WVDEP continues to investigate "for any compliance issues under the agency's jurisdiction," Fletcher added.
John McGinnis, Nicholas County Homeland Security and Emergency Management director, said Wednesday the State Fire Marshal's Office is still investigating. The cause of the fire, which started at about 5 a.m. on Christmas Day at the business just outside of Summersville, is still listed as of undetermined origin.
Crews from several area fire departments fought the blaze beginning at about 6 a.m. on Dec. 25. Various fire departments remained on scene until late December. The local fire departments provided assistance and support on site in the early stages of the fire, Fletcher said Tuesday. "Currently, only WVDEP and contracted personnel are on site. Fire fighting water is being pumped from the onsite stormwater management pond."
"The goal is to extinguish the fire and uncover any smoldering tires that could cause a rekindling of the fire," Fletcher said. "All tires in the immediate vicinity of the fire will be excavated, cooled as appropriate, and staged for further action from the facility."
McGinnis said the Nicholas County Commission paved the way for him during a Wednesday meeting to seek reimbursement from the business owner, Robert Thompson, for services provided by area fire departments which responded to the blaze. McGinnis declined to provide the total amount of reimbursement being sought, but it does represent aid provided from 22 fire departments from a five-county area. McGinnis indicated plans to send a certified letter to Thompson next week.
The company began operations in the mid-1990s. Its website says that "West Virginia Tire Disposal operates the largest waste tire monofill in West Virginia." The website noted that the business received "millions of tires a year for recycling and tire disposal, which includes private passenger, truck/tractor and heavy equipment (OTR-off the road) tires." Tires have been received from the United States and Canada.
The website notes that tires are shredded or stored to be recycled in WVTD's lined monofill "where they can be reclaimed when uses are developed." The company's business goal is to ultimately recycle 100 percent of the tires it receives, according to the website, www.wvtiredisposal.com.
A Tuesday phone call and an email sent Tuesday to West Virginia Tire Disposal weren't returned on Tuesday or Wednesday.
