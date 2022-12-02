Norfolk Southern crews have begun the massive cleanup following an early morning train derailment in Hanover, which closed U.S. 52 Friday.
“They have the equipment in place and are in the process of removing coal from the derailed cars,” Wyoming County Emergency Services Director Tim Ellison said at 2 p.m.
“They have shut Rt. 52 down and it will remain closed until the wreckage has been cleared.”
Railroad officials were optimistic the wreckage could be cleared by about 7 p.m. Friday.
No injuries were reported following the 3:36 a.m. train wreck.
The road, however, was littered with a dozen train cars and some of the coal being transported inside.
Five passenger vehicles, parked at Hanover Wrecker Service, which is located adjacent to the rail line, were crushed by the rail cars and also scattered on the road.
Huff Consolidated Elementary and Middle School was also closed Friday due to the derailment.
West Virginia Division of Highways emergency crews were on site early Friday.
Ryland Musick, WVDOH District 10 engineer, said traffic will be detoured onto W.Va. 10, to W.Va. 80, and back to U.S. 52 until the wreck can be cleared.
“Our responsibility is to keep traffic moving away from the site and to work with the local fire department and other agencies until the issue is resolved,” Musick said in a press release.
Both the Hanover and Coal Mountain volunteer fire departments were also dispatched.
