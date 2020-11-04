It was a clean sweep for Republicans Tuesday in the four-person race for two seats representing the 42nd District in the W.Va. House of Delegates.
Incumbent Democrats Cindy Lavender-Bowe and Jeff Campbell, both of Lewisburg, fell to Republican challengers Barry L. Bruce of Lewisburg and Todd Longanacre of Caldwell.
Bruce, an attorney and businessman, was the top vote-getter in the field, tallying 8,214 votes. JROTC instructor and retired combat veteran Longanacre wasn’t far behind, with 7,426, according to unofficial ballot totals.
Campbell, an educator and broadcaster, captured 6,513 votes in a losing cause, while businesswoman Lavender-Bowe garnered 5,710.
The 42nd District encompasses most of Greenbrier County and portions of Monroe and Summers. The order of finish for the four candidates in Greenbrier and Monroe was the same as the cumulative tally, but more Summers County voters cast a ballot for Campbell than for Longanacre.
•••
Several local voters — most of whom voted early or absentee — responded to a social media outreach for comment on the issues that most determined their decisions on the candidates for whom they had cast their ballots.
“The most important issues are integrity, health care and inclusion of all, at all levels,” Houston Arbuckle said.
Mary Humphreys cited “health care, the environment and the future” as key issues and acknowledged that the pandemic and how it was handled affected her vote.
Greenbrier County resident and human rights activist Joan Browning said, “A number of items (that influenced me) concerned safety: protecting Medicare and Social Security and the Affordable Care Act and the Child Health Insurance Program; clean air and water; and law enforcement being required to truly protect and serve instead of militarizing against and murdering citizens.”
Amber Sizemore-McHale, who voted on election day, said, “I am concerned about health care, the economy, housing and making sure we fund our police.” She added, “I am very concerned about the unity of our nation.”
Carol Groves, who voted absentee, said, “I am most concerned about health care for all, climate change and income inequality.” She said she is “just looking for honesty and integrity in our representatives.”
