Clean Hands Ministries is sponsoring a KIN summer program for children 8-12 years old that runs Saturdays from June 4 through Aug. 12 (except for July 2 in observance of Independence Day).
The program, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East Beckley Community Transformation Center at 200 Antonio Ave. in Beckley, is free. The registration deadline is Monday, May 16.
The program includes lunch, tutoring and peer support, visual and theater arts, nutrition and cooking, gardening and STEM sessions.
For more information cal Adrienne Banks, program coordinator, at 681-264-0204 or email contactus@cleanhandsministries.org.