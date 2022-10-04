Clay classes return to Carnegie, starting this week

Back by popular demand, Carnegie Hall teaching artist Kelsie Tyson is bringing back a pair of pottery classes – Feel for The Wheel and Seize the Clay.
Seize the Clay invites students to learn basic hand building and popular surface design techniques utilized throughout the clay community. By the end of this six-week course, students will complete four projects and have finished a three-piece hand-built pottery set. No experience necessary.
Classes are on Thursdays, Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27, Nov. 3, and 10, from 5:30- 7:30 p.m. Registration is $185 for members ($200 for nonmembers) and students must be 16 years of age or older. Class size is limited.
Feel for the Wheel is part of the Family Fun Classes and are single-day wheel experiences. In these classes, students will spend two hours learning the basics of throwing on the potter’s wheel.
During class, participants will make two or three pieces, picking their best to be fired. Students will have their choice of single glaze options for their pot.
Classes are scheduled for Oct. 22, 29, Nov. 5, 19 and Dec. 3 and 17, from noon-2 p.m. Registration is $65 for members and $75 for nonmembers. Price of the workshop includes clay, glaze, and firing. Students must be at least 6 years old. Class size is limited.
Kelsie Tyson is an artist residing in Lewisburg. She recently received her MFA in Ceramics and Glass from Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia. She uses photography, fiber, ceramics, and large installations to pursue a visual exploration of body image, sexuality and the intersections between them. Her goal for her art is to help other West Virginians to appreciate their own bodies. Her artworks are personal, open, and fearless.
To enroll and for a complete list of classes and workshops visit carnegiehallwv.org/classes-and-workshops. A Classes & Workshops brochure is also available at Carnegie Hall.
