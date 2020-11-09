Registration is underway at New River Community and Technical College for the winter session, Dec.14-Jan. 15, 2021. Students can earn three hours of general education college credit through online study.
Online classes offered during the special session include Algebra, American History, English Composition, English Research, General Mathematics, General Psychology, Introduction to Fine Arts, Microsoft Office Applications, and Principles of Sociology.
Courses offered during the winter session are accelerated, and financial aid is not available for the session. Students attending other colleges or universities should check with the registrar’s office at their institution regarding transferring credits.
The deadline to register for winter session at New River CTC is Dec.14. For more information, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 1-866-349-3739.