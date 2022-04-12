Help to preserve stories of the region in a community education class at New River Community and Technical College’s Nicholas County Campus starting May 5. The six-week Appalachian Folklore and Heritage Writing class will meet on Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
“Before the advent of highways, formal schooling, medical advancements, the weather channel and certainly the internet, communities had to be attentive to signs of things to come and lessons learned from past occurrences,” class instructor Barbara Crawford said.
“A need to understand natural phenomenon was woven with the native intelligence of the people from this region that led to a beautiful tapestry often referred to as folklore,” Crawford said. “Sadly, with the passing of each generation we find ourselves losing much of the folklore that was an integral part of our past.”
At the conclusion of the course, participants can receive a bound, hard-back book of the stories written in the class.
Tuition for the class is $100, plus $25 for a copy of the book, and registration is required by April 25.