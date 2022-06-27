Clarksburg man reported missing

The West Virginia State Police is conducting a missing person investigation in which John Bryce Westerhausen, 58, of Clarksburg was reported missing to the West Virginia State Police Bridgeport Detachment on Thursday, June 23.
Westerhausen was last seen in the Clarksburg area on the evening of Tuesday, June 21, at approximately 7:30 p.m., driving a red 2016 Chevrolet Silverado quad cab pickup truck, possibly headed to the Grafton area.
Westerhausen is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds with blue eyes, gray hair and a long, gray beard.
Westerhausen has a cross tattoo on his left bicep and a barbed wire tattoo on his right bicep.
Anyone with information regarding Westerhausen or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Bridgeport Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, Sgt. K.H. Totten III at 304-627-2300.