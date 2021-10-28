An article in Thursday’s newspaper stated that West Virginia would soon be in possession of $39 billion in federal funds, but those monies are being made available to southern West Virginia as well as 24 other communities across the country as part of the Interagency Working Group on Coal and Power Plant Communities and Economic Revitalization established by President Joe Biden in January.
Clarification
