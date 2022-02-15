City treasurer responds to Zen's critics

City Treasurer Billie Trump wants to set the record straight in light of comments made at the Common Council's most recent meeting and with social media chatter.
First, Trump told The Register-Herald on Monday, the city purchased the former Zen's building with an eye toward economic development.
Second, that purchase was not made at the expense of needed stormwater projects.
And finally, Trump said, the purchase of the building and lease arrangements with a successful business were not to make money but to revitalize downtown.
The city bought the Neville Street building and two lots across the street this past summer from a local business owner, paying just over $1 million. The plan, Mayor Rob Rappold announced at the time, was for the cafe Fruits of Labor to move into the space with a lease agreement. Details of the lease have yet to be worked out. Rappold said at the council's Feb. 8 meeting that a lease is expected in the spring.
Fruits of Labor, based in Greenbrier County, is a popular cafe. The organization has an award-winning charitable arm that employs and educates women and youth who are recovering from substance abuse disorder.
As part of the sale, the tenant Cheers, a bar that was in the downstairs of the mostly vacant building, was ordered to leave. Cheers owners paid around $2,500 monthly rent, according to statements made during council meetings in July.
Some residents, including businessman Brian Brown, Human Rights Council Chair Danielle Stewart and local developer Kevin Reedy, have opposed the city's purchase of the building at prior council meetings.
Trump said Monday that the Fruits of Labor initiative is an effort by the city to revitalize downtown and is not an effort to make a profit, as the initiative would be if it were a business opportunity.
"The focus on the lease terms ignores the true purpose of this initiative," Trump wrote in the email. "The initiative serves not to function as a for-profit center for the city but to be a linch pin of downtown development and to aid in recovery for persons with substance abuse problems."
In the same vein, the city annually forgives a lease of $23,748 for New River Transit, in addition to all of the utilities and repairs and has a lease of $100 annually at the Paul Cline Youth Memorial Sports Complex, according to city officials' records.
"The Fruits of Labor initiative should be viewed as a long-term investment in enhancing and revitalizing the downtown area," Trump added. "It has received national attention and potentially will be a destination attraction for the area.
"The city can be generous in the lease terms because the focus is not profit as a business but profit as a community commitment to development and quality of life."
He placed the Fruits of Labor initiative in the same category as other groups which aid in quality-of-life issues. Last year, the city funded a number of organizations, including Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center ($100,000), Raleigh Humane Society ($69,000), Raleigh Emergency Operations Center ($60,000), Raleigh Commission Animal Control ($50,000), Raleigh Health Department ($47,000), Lillian James Center ($47,000), Raleigh Public Library ($44,000), New River Transit ($35,000), Crime Stoppers ($20,000), Piney Creek Watershed ($20,000), United Way of Southern West Virginia (more than $1,200), Antonio Avenue Community Center ($2,800) and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People ($400).
"The city contributes to many groups to aid in quality-of-life issues in the city, from Crime Stoppers to the Humane Society and the Health Department," Trump said. "These are not revenue generators but do significantly contribute to quality-of-life issues that are critical for the long-term economic growth of a city."
Trump pointed out that the function of a business is "fundamentally different" than the operation of a municipality.
"A business offers goods and services only to people that want to pay for them," he explained. "They are offered at a cost above what it takes to provide them and the profit of these sales go to enrich the business owner or shareholders.
A municipality exists to provide essentially free services to anyone that needs them," he explained. "The services are paid for by the revenue collected by various taxes and fees.
"All monies collected by the city are to be used for the benefit of the public."
While city officials may withhold a small amount of tax dollars for contingencies or capital improvements, the State Auditor's Office monitors collections and expenditures to ensure the city is not "hoarding monies that should go for the public good" such as police and fire protection and public works and recreation, he reported.
"None of these make a profit," he observed.
On Feb. 8, Brown said during the public speaking portion of the meeting that the money spent on Zen's would be better used to address a $5 million sanitation project that would alleviate a 40-year-old flooding problem in the Hartley and Hunter streets area.
Trump said Monday that money used to buy Zen's could not legally be used on stormwater projects.
"The Beckley Sanitary Board is a component unit of the City of Beckley, which means we share some administrative functions, but we cannot, by law, co-mingle funds," Trump said. "All sanitary board and stormwater projects must be funded by fees assessed to the rate payers using the sewer and stormwater services.
"Funds collected by the city cannot, by law, be given to the Sanitary Board," said Trump. "So, the city cannot fund any sewer or stormwater projects."
He said Rappold and Beckley Sanitary Board (BSB) have been working on the Hartley project for more than five years and that engineering studies have been performed.
"The major stumbling block has been an estimated cost of between five and six million dollars to complete the project," Trump reported, adding that the scope of the project extends across Eisenhower Drive into the Pinecrest area, and the work must start there as the end destination for stormwater runoff.
"There are ongoing inquires into grant funding or low-cost financing for this project," reported Trump.
Brown responded to Trump's comments on Monday by saying that the city appeared to be showing favoritism to one business owner and that issues that led to the closure of McBee's Pub and Zen's, both of which were in the same building, would likely follow Fruits of Labor or any other business.
Trump said Monday that he believes it is unlikely the business would fail but that staff of Historic Black Knight Municipal Park have informally said they could utilize the space, now that Chilson's Grill in the downstairs of the clubhouse is being used in partnership with Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce as a remote worker hub.
Trump corrected a comment published in a Feb. 9 article that the city had retro-fitted the building with sprinklers, fire alarms and back flow preventers. He said the equipment was working but that it must be inspected and serviced annually for a cost that is a few hundred dollars.
He added that Board of Public Works employees had checked and updated some electrical and plumbing issues and that the inside of the building had to be painted because a previous downstairs tenant had permitted smoking. Walls needed repair due to things having been hung on them, he reported.
Trump said that critics who say that the city acquired the building without a plan for downtown development are wrong.
"Zen’s was acquired with the plan of downtown development and revitalization with potential down the road partnerships with WVU Tech and their culinary program," he said. "Pinecrest Development will be, with Council’s approval, acquired, and it has renters that make it cash positive."
Pinecrest Development has offered to deed Pinecrest Industrial and Technical Park to the city, a plan that Council is expected to approve. The acreage is along Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard.
"Also, since the city’s involvement in the property there have been inquiries regarding development and grant opportunities tendered that were not available to Pinecrest Development since they were a for profit entity," added Trump. "The potential to partner on a large recreational complex that would serve the city, WVU Tech and provide a gateway destination for the new National Park has been discussed."
He said that if Council agrees to accept donation of the WJLS building from owner Matt Bickey, the building could be used as a low-cost business incubator that could give startups an opportunity to prove their concept.