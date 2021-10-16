The city is finishing up paving season with 30 paved roads and five miles of asphalt but will likely wait until the spring to lay pavement on two downtown parking lots, Board of Public Works Director Jerry Stump said Friday.
"We have worked on 29 streets to this point, and we either have paved them, completely, or partially, according to what needed to be done," he reported. "We will probably work on another one, or two, before the season's out, but we're getting pretty close to finishing up.
"We've probably done more (this year) than we've done in a long, long time."
By comparison, the 2019 goal was to pave 15 streets.
Stump said city crews want to pave at least one more street. They plan to mill on East Main Street on Oct. 21, a Thursday, and pave it on Monday, Oct. 25.
"We would like to do more, but there's only so much you can do in a period of time," he added.
Contractors from West Virginia Paving assisted with paving.
Stump said that two parking lots — one on Earwood Street and one on Neville Street, across from the former Zen's building — are not likely to get asphalt this season.
Asphalt production in Raleigh County shuts down in November or December and does not start again until springtime.
"There's quite a bit of work that's going to need to be done, yet," said Stump. "With the way things have kind of went with trying to make sure everything's good with the stormwater, drainage, everything, I'm not real hopeful.
"I'm not going to say it couldn't happen, but I'm not hopeful."
The city purchased the former Zen's building and two lots across the street from business owner Jenny Weng earlier this year for just over $1 million, with plans to turn the two gravel lots into parking spaces.
In the fall of 2019, the city bought a building beside the Burleson Building on Earwood Street and then demolished it to make a parking lot.
Mayor Rob Rappold said Friday that a stone base has been added to the Earwood lot and that Earwood will be paved first, but he is unsure when the paving will start.
"I don't know if we can beat the winter closedown of the asphalt plant or not," the mayor said. "We can have the best of intentions to try to beat the clock on certain things, but, at the end of the day, there's just so many workers."
Rappold said Thrasher Engineering has submitted the plan for the Earwood parking lot to the city.
The parking lot design is from Sam Rich, the same architect who designed The Plaza, which is across from the Zen's lot.
"It does contain green space and shrubbery," said Rappold. "We want to do something very similar with the Zen's lot."
He said that city engineers want to ensure that no utilities are disrupted. If utility mapping permits it, the Zen's lot could be lowered to 10 to 12 feet to meet the adjacent Beckley Water parking lot, under one plan. The plan has not been decided, though.
"It's a little bit of a work in progress," he added. "We're just as anxious as anybody to get it into a condition that's visually appealing."
The mayor said City Council will vote on whether or not the parking lot will be metered or offer spaces for rent. He added that the lot must offer adequate parking for Fruits of Labor, a cafe that is moving into the former Zen's building.
Rappold said a number of motorists have been parking on the Zen's lot for free. By November, the city plans to notify drivers that the free parking must end.
"We're going to alert those folks that free parking days, after about a 10- or 12-day period, will be over," he said.