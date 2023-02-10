Beckley’s common council will meet in regular session in council chambers at City Hall, 409 S. Kanawha St., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, to hear from a representative of Raleigh County Community Action to discuss the conveyance of property and to consider a resolution to permit the open burning of vegetation.
The public may join the meeting in chambers by observing social distancing. The public may also join the meeting by computer or phone using the weblink or phone number provided on the City’s webpage or Facebook page the day of the Council meeting.
