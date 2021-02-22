City sells two buildings on government auction site

A local developer has purchased the old Beckley Fire Department Station #3 at auction for $575,000, city treasurer Billie Trump reported Monday.
Situated on Eisenhower Drive, the fire station was left empty after the city erected a new $5 million Station #3 on Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, or the East Beckley Bypass. The new station offers a fire training tower and the City Code Enforcement Division.
The city sold the building to Jeremy Dudding, owner of Dudding Commercial at Glade Springs. City attorney Bill File oversaw the online auction at the site www.govdeal.com.
"There were three interested parties at this auction," noted Trump.
Dudding's bid was highest.
Trump said Dudding has "no immediate plans."
"But there seems to be at least two interested parties looking at the site for development," said Trump.
The City of Beckley sold the former Beckley Police Department (BPD) headquarters at Prince Street on the same auction site, said Trump.
Pro Window Incorporated, a Virginia Beach, Va., company owned by Brett B. Thompson, purchased the former BPD building. Council approved the sale of $152,500 in July to Branson Berry, the company secretary and treasurer.
Thompson was not immediately available for comment about the plans for the building on Monday, but some construction has already started there.
The company website shows that PRO Window offers commercial glazing, window repair, power washing, custom shower doors and other services in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia. PRO Windo installed the holiday lights display at Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach recently.
In other city news, Ward I Councilman Tom Sopher reported Monday that attorney File is working on a resolution to show support for a proposed plan by state Del. Mick Bates, D-Raleigh, to place oversight of broadband companies in the state under the Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities.
At a Council meeting earlier this month, Sopher had proposed that the city issue the resolution to show support for Bates' plan.