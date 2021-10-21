City places interpretive signs located along McManus Trail

The City of Beckley has installed seven interpretive signs along the McManus Trail that to promote coal heritage including coal camps/towns, coal tipples, a former railroad station, railroad markers and businesses that the railroad serviced.
The community is invited to a brief event to announce the signs on Friday at 1 pm at the McManus Trail Art Park on 3rd Avenue.
The project is receiving a matching grant from National Coal Heritage Area Authority.
The Raleigh County Historical Society, C&O Historical Society, WV Regional History Center and various residents were helpful in sharing historic information and photographs for the signs.
The signs were designed by John Sellards, who performed extensive research confirming the trail’s history.
Sellards designed the signs to be consistent with other coal heritage signs in the region. Pannier Graphics built the signs over the past month and the City’s Public Works employees installed them this week.
Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events, who prepared the grant request, said, “We hope that the signs will increase the trail’s use for tourism and education, as well as, instill community pride and a sense of place.”
The trail was initially the Piney River and Paint Creek Railroad which served five coal towns. The branch line was constructed in 1905-06 and ran from Mabscott to Cranberry.
Taken over by C&O Railway in 1918, the railroad served the area hauling coal, freight and passengers.
The tracks were removed in 2002 and the City of Beckley developed it into a rail-trail. The Lewis McManus Memorial Trail is being used today for recreation and to access work and shopping areas.
The sites for the signs can be easily accessed at the following locations:
• Mabscott, located near James Street and Railroad Ave.
• Warehouse District and Businesses along the Trail, located between the underpass (tunnel) under Byrd Drive and the warehouses near Central Ave.
• Beckley Station sign and #4 - sign with a map highlighting locations of coal camps/towns along the trail and the railroad in the county – both signs located at the Trail Art Park at 3rd Ave.
5 - Whistle Post, near Kanawha Street.
6 - Sprague / Beckley Exhibition Mine, at the end of the spur near Public Works.
7 – Skelton, near the Eisenhower Drive shelter / Kroger end of the trail.