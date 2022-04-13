PRINCETON — The City of Princeton is putting the “shop local” advice into action.
Samuel Lusk, director of the Princeton Economic Development Authority (PEDA), said Wednesday that City Manager Mike Webb has “directed all departments within the municipal government to purchase their supplies, tools and maintenance needs within Princeton City Corporate limits when appropriate and necessary.”
“PEDA strongly supports this internal policy as a way for the city to give back to our local businesses that keep our community strong,” Lusk said. “This shows pride in our local products and services in that they are of a competitive quality to what can be purchased outside the city.”
Lusk said it also “ensures that city revenue is spent where it is received — investing it back into the community.”
Princeton also announced that 1,400 linear feet of sidewalk along Thorn Street will be replaced.
Webb said the cost of the project is about $270,000, with 80 percent of that coming from the state Division of Highways’ Alternative Transportation Grant Fund and 20 percent from the city’s general fund.
“The city would like to thank the WV DOH for choosing to invest in our community and Congresswoman Carol Miller for providing a letter of support for this project,” Webb said. “Our state and federal leaders understand the importance of good infrastructure. Projects like these keep our community safe and accessible for those that live, work and travel through Princeton.”