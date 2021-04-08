The City of Beckley, taking steps in a statewide program to promote and support exercise programs for its employees, was named one of two gold-level communities on Thursday recognized for a commitment to supporting healthy choices.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD), announced Thursday that five communities received the Healthy People Healthy Places designation.
Berkeley County joined Beckley as a gold-level winner. Meanwhile, the city of Fayetteville was named the only silver-level winner.
Bronze-level awardees were the City of Morgantown and Putnam County.
“These communities made a conscious effort to make West Virginia a healthier place to live, work, learn, eat, and play,” said Jessica Wright, interim co-director of the Office of Community Health Systems and Health Promotion and HPCD director.
“Communities are showing a concerted effort by developing policies to address tobacco cessation and prevention, promote healthier eating, and promote physical activity,” Wright said.
"These efforts not only make our communities healthier and happier places to live, but also aim to reduce health care costs and build economic impact.”
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said the city has partnered with Active Southern West Virginia to offer employees two different exercise programs. One program allows all city employees to get on a physical exercise program that employees track themselves. The other is a bicycle peddling program where participants meet every full moon – about once a month – to walk or ride the rail trail downtown.
The word is out, the mayor said, that the city is emphasizing exercise and health for all employees and that it is becoming a part of the city's culture.
Soon, Rappold said, the city will open a bike rental program out of the Welcome Center on Prince Street and then evolve that into a special rental program for West Virginia University Tech students.
"Healthy People Healthy Places” communities, like Beckley, receive signage and other materials to promote their commitment to policies, programs and practices that promote healthier lifestyles. The Healthy People Healthy Places program also provides advice and assistance to expand the effect of community efforts.
“The last year has been challenging for both our state and local communities,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, state health officer and commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health who also calls Beckley home.
“Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, these communities took steps to improve the overall well-being and quality of life by supporting healthy choices. Every step taken helps build a healthier and brighter future for West Virginia.”