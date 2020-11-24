City meeting for Carpenter's Corner delayed

The City of Beckley will likely choose a larger venue than council chambers to host a zoning meeting for The Carpenter's Corner feeding ministry, city attorney Bill File predicted Tuesday during the regular council meeting.
At-Large Councilman Cody Reedy reported that a citizen had asked him when the Beckley Board of Zoning Appeals will host a meeting to decide whether or not to grant a conditional use permit to The Carpenter's Corner.
Mayor Rob Rappold told him that Covid has drastically slowed the process of hearing the ministry's request.
"Everything has ground to a halt, somewhat," said Rappold. "Based on the interest in this ... I think we are going to be compelled to probably have an in-person meeting.
"Right now, we don't have that scheduled."
The meeting could happen in mid- or late January, File added.
The permit is necessary for the nonprofit ministry to offer free meals in the city. The Carpenter's Corner has operated from a rented space at First Christian Church for years. The feeding ministry, which is supported by a number of local churches, has come under fire on social media from some downtown business owners over the past few years because clients line up on the sidewalk along Prince Street during lunch hours to get a meal. Business owners said that they sit in their doorways, too.
Former state senator Oshel Craigo in 2019 donated the old Tudor's building at the corner of Fourth Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive, away from downtown, to The Carpenter's Corner. Tudor's served food at the site, and The Carpenter's Corner is now asking for the conditional use permit to serve food.
However, some neighbors in the new neighborhood do not want the ministry to serve food at the site.
In June, dozens of people lined up on the sidewalk in front of City Hall, mostly to speak against the permit, before the Zoning Board of Appeals. However, a quorum was not reached, and the meeting was canceled.
It has not yet been rescheduled, prompting Reedy's question.
File said that a larger venue will be necessary when the hearing is scheduled.
"There is a delay," File noted. "Hopefully, the Board of Zoning and Appeals will be conditioned to have a hearing for the middle to latter part of January. That is not set in stone."
•••
Rappold reported that the City of Beckley will swear in five new firefighters at 9 a.m. Monday at Beckley Fire Department Station No. 3.
At 10 a.m., six new Beckley Police Department officers will be sworn into service for the city.
Rappold said he had been excited about the swearing-in ceremonies since the city built a new fire station and a new police department recently, but the ceremonies must be virtual due to the threat of Covid.
In other action:
• Council passed on third reading an ordinance, and a subsequent resolution, that authorizes the city to refinance the city's Stormwater Revenue Bond, which was issued for $2 million in 2010 and is used by Beckley Sanitary Board for capital improvements. The amount to be refinanced is $1.353 million.
Attorney John Stump of Steptoe and Johnson in Charleston, who serves as the city's bond counsel, reported on Oct. 27 that the purpose is to refinance the bonds for interest savings. No new terms are being added and the pay-off date is still 2030.
Five banks had submitted proposals. Beckley Sanitary Board chose City National Bank, at a 1.59 interest rate with no prepayment penalty.
Stump said that the proposed ordinance was the first of four steps required to refinance. Three meetings, which include a public hearing, are required for Council to pass it, along with a supplemental resolution at the final hearing.
Council passed both the ordinance and resolution Tuesday.
• Council passed on first reading an ordinance governing levels of industrial pollutant concentrations in permitted wastewater, a requirement by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP), city attorney Bill File said.
Requested by Beckley Sanitary Board, the ordinance revises City Code Chapter 9 to attain federal and state regulations regarding pollutant concentrations in pre-treated wastewater. The second reading will be Dec. 8, said File.
• Council approved a resolution that authorizes the city to receive and spend coronavirus funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The amendment adds $10,936 in federal CDBG coronavirus funds into the city's 2020 CDBG program.
File said Council had previously approved the 2020 budget without the new funds. With the amendment, the CDBG 2020 program budget is $64,890. City grants administrator Angela King and Councilman Tom Sopher (Ward I) were at a Nov. 19 public meeting to discuss coronavirus funds, according to comments by Rappold and File.
File said the Salvation Army created a utility and rent assistance program in the amount of $94,000 and the Raleigh Commission on Aging Meals on Wheels program, which delivers meals to senior citizens, increased its project activity budget by $10,000 to $58,823.
Rappold said the city will funnel the federal funding to those programs, rather than the city administering utility and meal assistance programs with the funds.
• Sopher asked when construction on New River Drive, which started in September, will be completed. Rappold said that contractors will remove existing box culverts next week and put in the new box culverts the following week, completing the major components of the project. Construction could be completed by mid-December, Rappold acknowledged.
The mayor said that unidentified citizens have been calling the contracted manufacturer of the box culverts to complain to them about the delay in the construction. He asked that citizens call city hall instead and that they refrain from damaging relations with a city contractor.
• At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter congratulated Piney Creek Watershed Association on receiving the West Virginia Restoration Award from the WV Watershed Network.
• Hunter congratulated Woodrow Wilson High School student Isaac Roop, who was nominated by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy.
• Hunter reported that the City of Beckley's tree for the Wonderland of Trees charity auction for United Way of Southern West Virginia drew $1,800 on its winning bid. Jeremiah Johnson of Black Knight Municipal Park developed the tree, which had a bee theme.
• Ward IV Councilwoman Janine Bullock thanked the mayor for adding a statue of famous musician and Raleigh native Bill Withers to The Plaza green space downtown.
• Rappold reported to Bullock that signs honoring NBA player Tamar Slay, a Beckley native and Woodrow Wilson High School graduate, have been erected at all four entrances to the city. Mike Slay, Tamar's father, has thanked the city, said Rappold.
• Ward III Councilman Robert Dunlap issued a public thank-you to outgoing New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Executive Director Joe Brouse for his "hard work for the organization." Dunlap welcomed incoming director Jina Belcher to the position and said she is "terrific."