A new parking plan is in the works for downtown Beckley, and a member of Beckley Common Council hopes it will spark growth.
Ward 1 Councilman Tom Sopher can look out at the buildings along Neville and Main streets and remember a time when his hometown was bustling.
His mom, Mary Jo Sopher, died on Dec. 7 at age 91.
But Sopher can remember Mary Jo as a younger woman, shopping each season in downtown Beckley stores like Hub and Vogue, Rahall’s and George’s.
“My little town that I grew up in, it was like going to a little, tiny New York,” Sopher explained. “That’s what Beckley was like.
“You would go to George’s or Rahall’s and they would help you pick out your (clothing).
“They sold you stuff. They would say, ‘Look at this coat. It’s in Vogue magazine,’” he explained. “All uptown was like that.
“At the Hub and Vogue (a clothing store), all the garments had a plastic thing over the shoulders so that dust wouldn’t go on it.”
Many of those same downtown buildings now sit, empty, a reminder of better days.
Sopher said he hopes that a plan by Mayor Rob Rappold to add more parking to downtown will help bring back some hustle in what was known as “uptown,” possibly by drawing West Virginia University Institute of Technology students into the downtown.
In August, the city purchased the Zen’s building on Neville Street, along with two lots across from the former Zen’s building. Rappold said at the time that the unpaved lots would, eventually, be used for parking.
City treasurer Billie Trump confirmed on Wednesday that the city has consulted with Thrasher Engineering and that Thrasher has developed several plans that are possible for the two lots across from Zen’s. A third lot on Earwood Street is also involved in the planning, Rappold indicated during the Tuesday regular meeting of Council.
“Sam Rich at Thrasher is working on the plans for parking,” Trump said Wednesday. “There are several variables to consider, such as utility location and storm water drainage that have to be considered, before any plans can be finalized.”
Sopher said that Trump had told him of the progress on the parking plan earlier this week and that he believes it is a move toward helping the growth of downtown.
Rappold said that he, Trump and Board of Public Works employees have met with a Thrasher engineer to discuss plans for the Neville and Earwood lots.
“Thrasher isn’t comfortable recommending combining those two lots at this time, due to elevation differences and unmovable utilities,” the mayor explained.
He said that the officials have not yet discussed the idea of free parking in the lots, which Sopher and some others may like to see downtown.
“There have been no discussions regarding free parking at this time,” Rappold reported.“We’ll see how things progress.”
Sopher said that adding parking on Neville and Earwood will help draw people there.
“It does put centralized parking in the middle of downtown, where it’s needed,” said Sopher. “The Beckley Intermodal Gateway (BIG) project (at the intersection of Leslie C. Gates), yes, there’s a lot of parking spaces, but they’re too far from activity.”
A cafe and bakery by Fruits of Labor is set to open in the old Zen’s building in the spring, and businessman Matt Bickey is in the process of donating the former WJLS building to the city.
Sopher suggested the parking plans with Thrasher and the two buildings could offer new opportunities for growth.
“I would love for the school to gravitate uptown, and I hope our new building we’re acquiring from the Bickeys is a catalyst that will get students and things in there,” he said. “That would be the start.”
He reported that Board of Public Works employees are likely able to do most of the work for the lots.
Trump agreed that city workers will likely be doing the work on the lots, once the plans are finalized.
There is potential to combine the lots into one large lot or to maintain multiple lots, but no plan has yet been chosen, he said.
“It is too early in the process to do any estimates on cost,” Trump added.