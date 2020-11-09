In one humbug of a year, the city's "elves" are ushering in Christmas and the holidays a little early.
"People needed a little uplift now," Mayor Rob Rappold said on Monday.
The Covid virus slithered into town and began reigning like a Grinch in March. Swings in the city's parks had to be removed from the sets by May. Eerily silent, drained municipal pools were behind locked gates all summer.
The autumn brought nearly empty sports stadiums. Festivals — Kids Classic, Bee Festival, Tailgate Halloween, Appalachian Coal Town Christmas — fell like dominos, as organizers were forced to cancel one after the other in order to protect the public.
But the invisible monster did not steal the Beckley spirit — or the Christmas decorations.
In the same way that an Independence Day fireworks show unexpectedly materialized in July, thanks largely to the grit of Dr. Ayne Amjad and Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events, November brought a surprise early visit from the "elves" at the Board of Public Works.
Work crews have spent the first part of this month putting up holiday decorations.
As a result, downtown Beckley is already alive with seasonal cheer — a joy that usually materializes closer to Thanksgiving.
The gazebo at Jim Word Memorial Park is glowing with brand new, white lights, and twinkling wreaths adorn the lamp posts along Prince, Main and other city streets.
At the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine, the model coal camp is already decorated for the holidays and awaiting the upcoming weekend, when the City of Beckley will unveil the ice skating rink.
It will be the second year the city has had the rink, which is 500 square feet larger than last year so that skaters may social distance, Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker said Monday.
"We wanted to make sure we did something for our families before 2020 ended," Baker added. "We need that boost. It's been a horrific year.
"We need to move forward from there."
The city is looking for ways to outsmart the Covid virus and to give Beckleyans safe ways to enjoy the 2020 holiday season.
"This year, our department was so stymied, in so many ways," explained Baker. "We didn't get to open the pools.
"We didn't get to open the parks 'til later in the summer. We never did put the swing sets up. We were unable to do our festivals.
"Our families deserve something."
The enlarged rink and the lights at the Exhibition Coal Mine will offer a unique wintertime activity in the outdoors.
"The Christmas lights can be something people can get in their cars and enjoy, as well, and not worry about being around other people," she noted.
The city is debuting Edison lights this holiday season — warm, clear, white bulbs.
Edison bulbs are popular in a number of other cities, and Mayor Rappold is the "head elf" who brought them to Beckley.
In his travels to other states, Rappold had noticed the Edison bulbs, which may be used throughout the year and not just during the holidays. They provide a warm, clear glow, and Rappold wanted his hometown to have the same decorative lighting that districts of larger cities have.
"We want to probably grow the theme of the white Edison lights, not only at holiday season but, at some point, throughout the year, to brighten the city and make it warmer and more appealing," Rappold said. "It's a good way to give people a good, warm feeling and, at the same time, provide a little extra light where there may not be that much, otherwise."
The Edison bulbs are already at the gazebo at Jim Word Memorial Park and will decorate the pergola at Shoemaker Square.
Baker said that lights were scarcer and more expensive than usual in 2020, but the city was able to find and purchase Edison bulbs.
Thanks to good weather, Beverly Farris at Exhibition Coal Mine and Board of Public Works employees have been able to give Beckleyans an early start on holiday cheer, she said.
City officials said it is hard to say exactly when motorists will see the favored big tree — a giant, lit "tree" that city workers erect in Jim Word Memorial Park — this year, but it is coming.
"Public Works is putting up the wreaths," Baker said. "When the wreaths are all up, they'll put the Christmas tree up."
The mayor reported that the tree will likely appear in the city sooner rather than later.
"I would say that anything that can be done early this year will be," he predicted.
City officials are not hoping for snow, just yet.
Continued sunny days will allow crews to complete some holiday decorating before starting the annual leaf pick-up the third week of November.