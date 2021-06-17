City, county and colleges close offices for Juneteenth

When Congress passed a bill on Wednesday to commemorate Juneteenth, June 19, the day marking the end of slavery in Texas, and President Biden signed it into law on the very next day, states and cities and counties reacted quickly, most falling in line.
Only hours after Biden had signed the bill into law, Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation early Thursday afternoon, officially declaring Juneteenth as a state holiday in West Virginia.
Because June 19 falls on a Saturday this year, Friday – today – will be recognized as the full-day holiday for all public employees of the state.
The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs is holding a virtual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday. The event will stream live on the HHOMA Facebook page at 5 p.m. and air on West Virginia Public Broadcasting at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Around southern West Virginia, governmental offices, for the most part, will be closed.
Jason Mullins, Wyoming County Commission president, was surprised that Gov. Jim Justice acted so quickly in announcing that today would be a holiday for state and county offices this year.
“I'm surprised it happened this quick; these things usually take more time,” Mullins said. “The governor is following the federal government, and we follow the state holidays.
"The courthouse will be closed (today). We were already scheduled to have Monday off due to West Virginia Day,” Mullins said.
West Virginia Day, June 20, fell on Sunday this year, so state and county employees will take Monday as the holiday.
“This gives our employees a four-day weekend this year,” he said.
“Our compactor stations will be open Friday, but closed Saturday-Monday,” Mullins noted.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said city offices would be closed, but he noted come disruption caused by notice on such short order.
City and county offices in Fayetteville will be closed, though an already scheduled commission meeting will be held. Oak Hill offices will be closed.
Raleigh County offices will be buttoned up.
Due to the current water emergency in Lewisburg, city offices will not close Friday, City Manager Misty Hill said.
The Greenbrier County Courthouse will be closed, but the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center will be open.
The entire court system in the state will be closed.
The West Virginia University system, including WVU Tech, will close Friday. While classes (undergraduate and graduate) are canceled Friday, some essential campus services will remain open.
Golden Bear Welcome Days and camp activities that were scheduled for Friday, June 18, will continue as planned.
The WVU Libraries will be closed, although the West Virginia Day events will continue to be held virtually.
WVU Extension Service offices will be closed across the state due to the holiday. However, Jackson’s Mill will remain open. Some Extension activities, such as 4-H camps, also will continue as scheduled. Please check with the county office.
The closure will be effective for all non-essential personnel beginning at midnight through 11:59 p.m. on Friday.
The university will reopen on a normal schedule Saturday, June 19, and classes will resume on Monday, June 21.
Meanwhile, the Summers County Commission decided Wednesday to return the courthouse to normal hours of operation – Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. – on June 22.