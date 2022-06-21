City and sanitary board cite state, federal regulations as defense for stormwater fee

The city of Beckley and the Beckley Sanitary Board (BSSB) claim state regulations allow them to impose a stormwater fee on property owners who live inside the Beckley watershed, regardless of whether they are in Beckley city limits.
They further claim that the creation of a stormwater fee was because of federal guidelines which required them to create and execute a stormwater management plan.
Attorneys for the city and the sanitary board made these and other claims as part of an answer filed with Raleigh County Circuit Judge Darl Poling in response to a lawsuit filed by the Raleigh County Commission in mid-May.
The county asserts in its lawsuit that it is illegal for the BSB to require Raleigh County residents who live outside the city of Beckley to pay the stormwater fee which was increased in April upon approval from the Beckley Common Council.
As part of its lawsuit, the commission is seeking an end to the stormwater fee imposed on county residents living outside city limits and requesting all fees collected from residents be returned.
During a Raleigh County Commission meeting Tuesday, Commissioner Dave Tolliver asked that county residents experiencing stormwater issues call the commission office in the hopes that it would “push forward” the commission’s lawsuit.
The answer from the city and BSB, filed on June 13, refutes claims made by the county that the stormwater fee is an “illegal tax” on county residents citing state code 16-13-16, which establishes the ability for governing body managing sewage and stormwater for an area to charge for its services.
The code states that property owners can be issued stormwater rates, fees and charges on property that “in any way uses or is served by the stormwater works or whose property is improved or protected by the stormwater works or any user of such stormwater works.”
All property owners in the Beckley watershed are responsible for paying the stormwater utility fee including county, state and federal government parcels, public institutions and commercial and industrial parcel owners, according to information on the Beckley Sanitary Board’s (BSB) website. The watershed includes areas outside the city limits that drain into the city.
The city and BSB further claim that the stormwater fee was a product of federal regulations instituted by the Environmental Protection Agency as part of the Clean Water Act, which required them to create a stormwater management plan to regulate its stormwater.
To pay for the plan, the Beckley Common Council approved a stormwater fee in 2007, following the creation of the stormwater utility.
This answer further claims that while the commission pays the stormwater fee, it does so for a property located inside Beckley city limits and therefore the commission “lacks standing” to speak for Raleigh County residents who live outside Beckley city limits who pay this fee.
The lawsuit filed by the commission’s also takes issue with those selected to serve on the BSB, stating that none of the board members reside outside of Beckley and that county residents have no representation on the board.
BSB members are Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold, former Beckley Councilwoman Ann Worley and John Sadowski. They were appointed to four-year terms by the Beckley Common Council.
The city and BSB state that state code requires them to appoint the mayor or city manager to the board. In terms of the other board member positions, it states that the city has not “intentionally avoided appointments of individuals from the county.”
The city of Beckley and BSB are being represented by Karen McElhinny and Kathryn Armstrong of Shuman McCuskey Slicer, PLLC.
While the stormwater fee has been on the books for more than a decade, Tolliver said Tuesday they were spurred to action by the recent stormwater fee increase which doubled the cost for many businesses, churches and commercial property owners.
“I know some churches that are outside the city and inside the city – one church in particular their (stormwater fee) was $1,200 a year, now it's gonna be $2,400,” he said. “Businesses outside the city (are) screaming because their stormwater bill is going to double."
When asked if the county would have pursued legal action had the stormwater fee not been increased, Tolliver said, “It's hard to say but I know that the doubling of the stormwater bill is one of the determining factors why we did file the lawsuit."
In April, the Beckley Common Council approved a $3.66 increase on residential properties and an increase for commercial properties of an additional $1.22 per one thousand square feet of impervious area.
This increased the monthly stormwater fee for residential properties from the 2007 rate of $3.75 to $7.41. For commercial property owners, the rate for the stormwater fee went from the 2007 rate of $1.25 to $2.47 per one thousand square feet of impervious area.
According to information posted to the BSB website, the increased stormwater utility fee will provide an additional $1.17 million of funding and will allow the BSB to complete at least $9 million of stormwater improvements over the next decade.