Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver said that no decision has been reached on whether to grant a $19.5 million tax incremental financing (TIF) to Bellwood Corporation, a company of Gov. Jim Justice, for commercial and residential development of two properties near Tamarack.
He said that county officials are waiting to hear back from Beckley City Treasurer Billie Trump, who is speaking with Beckley Common Council and Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold, prior to officially presenting an agreement that would allow the city to annex portions of the property and to create a TIF district. Under the plan Trump proposed on Monday to council members, a portion of the collected B&O taxes would be earmarked to pay a portion of the county jail bill.
The jail bill will rise next year by 12 percent, or more than $200,000 annually.
Thrasher Engineering, which completed engineering plans for the project, had first asked for the TIF in March for 30 years on two parcels near Tamarack, Briar Patch Golf Links and the house once owned by Gov. Hulett Smith, which Justice now owns.
The governor wants to develop the properties to add commercial spaces, professional offices, retail space and housing that includes a nine-hole golf course, along with single-family homes, multi-family apartment complexes and senior living facilities.
Bellwood Corporation reported in April that the tax relief would support public infrastructure on the 30 acres, including $200 million of new construction activity.
Commissioner Greg Duckworth rallied for the plan, but Commission President Dave Tolliver and Commissioner Linda Epling cited reservations and voted not to permit it in April.
Duckworth was successful in getting Commission on Aug. 4 to pass a resolution that allowed the developer to submit a request to the Development Office to enact the TIF in the county.
New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) Executive Director Jina Belcher said Wednesday that the plans had not been submitted to the Development Office as of several weeks ago.
Tolliver said he learned Tuesday that the plans had not been sent to the Development Office, after Belcher notified him.
There was also some confusion as to which agency was to submit the plans to the Development Office.
Tolliver and Duckworth both reported last week that Thrasher was responsible, but a Thrasher employee said Friday that Thrasher was responsible only for the engineering plans, which the company had completed and submitted to the developer already.
The Thrasher employee stated that he did not have direct knowledge of which company was developing the property.
Tolliver said again Wednesday that Commission had been told that Thrasher, a Bridgeport company, is the developer.
"if they're not the developer, we don't know who is," he said.
Belcher said Wednesday that "the developer is the property owner."
"He's seeking the TIF to develop the property," she added.
Gov. Justice's son, James Justice III, is listed on county tax records as the owner of the Smith mansion, while Saddlebred LLC is the owner of Briar Patch. The Secretary of State's Office lists Justice's son and daughter, Jillean Justice, as officers of Saddlebred and Bellwood Corporation.
Under state law, a municipality or county must host a public meeting before developers submit plans to the Development Office. The meeting must be advertised three times.
Belcher said that, to date, no public hearings have been held on the request for TIF.
"The attorney working for the developer would have more information on that timing than I would," added Belcher.
Tolliver and other commissioners and county attorney Bill Roop met with Trump on Tuesday to hear a proposal that Trump had developed regarding creation of a TIF district.
According to Tolliver, Trump has not yet offered a dollar amount or percentage that the city would pay on the jail bill, in return for the annexation. The county currently budgets $2.5 million to pay it.
"They mentioned that they would help with the jail bill," said Tolliver.
Tolliver said that he is not in favor of including the Brier Patch project in the annexation or of the county granting a TIF to the project, which Bellwood had requested.
"As of right now, I would not be for a residential TIF for Briar Patch," said Tolliver. "I'm not saying my mind won't change, but I'm more inclined to give TIF to Smith's property, up there, or let the city annex it in.
"I don't have a closed mind on that," he added. "Whatever they offer, I would listen to anything."
The project would require annexation or TIF funding of a large portion of residential neighborhoods of the county from the Hulett Smith property along Harper Road, along W.Va. 3 to Mount Tabor Road and then along Cabell to the Briar Patch, a golf community that Justice owns.
"You think these people out at Mount Tabor and Route 3 and Cabell bottom would be for the City of Beckley annexing the road in?" Tolliver questioned. "Absolutely not, they would not be for that."
Tolliver pointed out that state code requires county commissions to hear and grant approval when a municipality seeks to annex adjacent property into city limits. Cities must seek permission from county authorities, but county governing bodies may not stop the annexation, if other legal requirements are met.
"All we have to do is rubber stamp whatever annexation the city wants to do," Tolliver said. "That is the state law.
"It's just a rubber stamp process. It's unbelievable, but that's the law, and that's the way it was told to me yesterday by (county attorney Bill Roop)."
Trump was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday evening to discuss details of the plan, which he will present to Mayor Rob Rappold and to Beckley Common Council. Tolliver said Council must first have a workshop and hear details of the plan before it is presented to Commission.
Council must approve the annexation and related budget issues, Trump said earlier this week.
The city may apply to state officials to create a TIF district for up to 23 years. During that time, the city may collect B&O taxes.
Beckley may also collect a one percent sales tax in a TIF district.
The county may grant a TIF district up to 32 years to aid development of a blighted area but may not collect those taxes.
A TIF gives a developer tax breaks in return for developing a blighted property.