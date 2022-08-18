editor's pick Church to have Back to School Bash Aug 18, 2022 1 hr ago The Mt. Zion Baptist Church will have a Back to School Bash from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.The church is located at 142 Mool Ave. in Beckley. The event will include a community cookout, backpacks and food giveaway boxes. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Local Giveaway Cookout Bash Food Christianity School Box Backpack Church Trending Video NEWSLETTER WEEKLY POLL Should the West Virginia Legislature put a proposed abortion ban on the general election ballot this November? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back PODCAST Podcast: Saturday Morning Quarterbacks Jan 14, 2018 Latest Photos To view or purchase photos, visit photos.register-herald.com. TWITTER Follow @register_heraldTweets by Register_Herald Latest Photos To view or purchase photos, visit photos.register-herald.com. COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Jean Arbuckle Larry Lawrence Lilly Cline, Lloyd Johnson, Sharon Betty Harmon Wilshire Morgan, Doreen Taylor, Janet More Obituaries Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBeckley mayor apologizes to council member after emailWestside's Vance getting opportunity to play for "idol"Foreigner "happy to give back" its musical heritageDefendants in Raylee Browning trial get 3- to 15-year sentenceNew school year, new director faces WWHS bandOceana E-Z Stop opened FridayFrom water boy to the top of the state rankingsSibray looks to list relic from the past on National RegisterWhy does the Mountain Valley Pipeline need Joe Manchin to change the law?Funeral home values family and community Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
