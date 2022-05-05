Bradley Freewill Baptist Church announces their Youth Camp located on Appalachian Heights Road will be June 6-10, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information call Nathan James at 304-207-2272.
Church plans Youth Camp
Obituaries
Elmer Lanta, 82, of Cyclone, WV, died May 3, 2022. Service 1 pm on Friday, May 6th at the Campus Church of God, Campus, WV. Burial in Paynter Cemetery, Campus. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco.
A month-long investigation into conditions at Southern Regional Jail in Beaver by the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety officials found that inmates have adequate access to clean water and food, clothing, mattresses and inmate needs. Do you have faith in the report’s findings?
