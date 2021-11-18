Church in Bramwell collapses

BRAMWELL – A church that's part of a town's history suddenly collapsed around midnight Thursday while efforts were underway to save it.
Bramwell's historic Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, which has stood since 1893, suddenly caved in about midnight, Mayor Louise Stoker said the following morning. A neighbor heard the church collapse and notified Stoker.
"She heard it and then she called me as soon as it was daylight," Stoker said.
Stoker stood outside the church, located off Bluestone Avenue, and watched as debris was cleared off an adjoining driveway. About two-thirds of the church had fallen, leaving it scarcely recognizable. The surviving third of the structure remained standing, but its stability was doubted, she said.
Some of the church's Queen Anne-style stained glass windows had been recovered already, and many of them were mostly intact.
The church's original congregation included many of the town's first residents, she recalled. It has been vacant for about 20 years. The Independent Bible Church later occupied the building before donating it to the Town of Bramwell. Efforts have been underway to conserve the historic structure.
"I've been in dialogue with a preservation contractor," Stoker said. "This week, in fact, we had sent him photos of the interior. We sent photos Monday of the inside; Wednesday we sent pictures of the outside; and Thursday, at midnight, this happened."
James Cleary, who works for the town, and Justin Dunford with the Bramwell Police Department were using a small backhoe to clear debris. A large pine tree kept the church from collapsing into the neighboring yard.
Stoker said the town hopes to salvage as much as possible. After more debris was cleared, Cleary and Dunford were able to use the church's basement door and roll out its original bell and its hardware. The Independent Bible Church had dismantled the steeple.
"It's a piece of history right here," Cleary said as he caught his breath. He later said that some of the church's other fixtures could be salvaged, too. Large wooden beams could be seen jutting out of the wreckage.
"A lot of those beams could be saved," he said as he looked up."Those are some good beams. You won't find beams like that anymore."
Stoker said the town council will discuss what to do next, but it's possible that the rest of the church will have to be taken down. She pointed out six circular stained glass windows in the remaining structure.
"Not one of them has a broken piece," she remarked.