Pastor Harold Newsome will conduct a free Bible study luncheon on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Beckley Church of God beginning at 11:30 a.m. The church is at 2211 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley. Everyone is invited.
• • •
The St. Paul Baptist Temple Church Anniversary Committee will present an outdoor event with live music and vendors on Saturday, Aug. 21. The church is at 129 Rice St. in Beckley. For vendors and booth spaces the cost is $10 (what you make is your profit). The tables are $5, or you can bring your own.
If you need additional information or would like to render music or purchase a booth space, call Sister Leah Coats at 304-640-0224, Minister Angie Riddick at 304-222-0896 or Sister Evangeline Reed at 304-719-7212.