lewisburg — The State Fair of West Virginia continues Christmas at the Fair, its Christmas Light Drive-Thru experience, until Sunday, Dec. 19. The show runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and is open Thursdays through Sundays to the public.
“We continue to be blown away by the support from the community for this event,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated.
“We’ve enjoyed seeing several families return each night and are already looking forward to expanding it next year.”
Christmas at the Fair is available to the public for donations only and begins at the livestock gate on 219 North just past the horse barns.
Patrons are asked to follow traffic patterns, and turn off headlights when driving through the show. Mobile donations are accepted via Paypal at https://bit.ly/3oj0sMi.
“We cannot thank our sponsors enough for their continued support,” Collins stated.
Major sponsors for this seasonal event include Greenbrier Physicians, People’s Bank, First Energy, Lost World Caverns, Aviagen Turkey, Gayle Mason CPA, Bank of Monroe, Monroe Insurance Group, Red Oaks Shopping Center, Aggie’s and Vest, Martin and Jones, Flanagan’s Barber Shop, Manic Espresso, Pocahontas Memorial Hospital, Jerry and Linda Clemons, Meadows and Wilson Dentistry, Caring Acres Farm, Long Farm, Lowe’s, David M. Moore Real Estate Law, and the Greenbrier Valley Airport.