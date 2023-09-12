Republican gubernatorial candidate Chris Miller, right, talks with Nicki and Merrick Rice, owners of the Rusted Musket in Mullens, Tuesday. Hosted by the City of Mullens Foundation, Miller talked with area residents about his plans for West Virginia – if he is elected. The son of U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., and head of the Dutch Miller Auto Group, Miller’s more than two dozen businesses employ more than 600 people.