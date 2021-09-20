The 30th Annual Chili Night will be a "go" on Saturday, Oct. 2, Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events announced.
Moorefield said organizers will be offering a smaller version of the popular street festival in 2021, however, due to Covid.
"We decided to try the 'scaled back' version of Chili Night," explained Moorefield.
Instead of the usual 4,000 strips of tickets, which give each guest five samples of chili, only 1,000 ticket strips will be sold.
Moorefield added that the number of vendors will be reduced, too. There will be 20 vendors who make chili for the competition, and 20 non-chili vendors.
In a normal year, there are more than 100 of each.
The goal is to bring back Chili Night, which was canceled in 2020 because of Covid, but to offer a safer experience.
Moorefield on Thursday said that the smaller crowd will enable festival-goers to social distance. She encouraged those who have been vaccinated and who wear masks to continue keeping a safe social distance of six feet or more during Chili Night 2021.
Mayor Rob Rappold said on Tuesday that the City of Beckley supports the plan to host Chili Night 2021.