Chili Night agenda updated

Remnants of Hurricane Ian may have postponed Beckley's 31st annual Chili Night, but not even a natural disaster could stop it.
Rescheduled for this coming Saturday, Oct. 8, this local fall tradition has been held in warm weather, cold weather, drizzle and even snow flurries, but according to Jill Moorefield at Beckley Events, this is a first.
"We had to move it inside the old Lewis Chevrolet building one year when they were calling for snow," Moorefield said, "but this is the first time it's been postponed.”
Work shifts have been juggled, band bookings have been adjusted, and secret recipes remain under lock and key a little longer, but the weather looks much more promising for Saturday for the feast to make its 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. run.
Even after some food vendors had to cancel because of the schedule conflicts, food options at this year's festivities will include 27 chili vendors and 26 non-chili vendors, down from 34 and 30 respectively that were set to go this past Saturday.
Every year promises to satisfy all types of chili tastes, whether it's hot, mild, different choices of meat, or even vegetarian options. Many businesses in town will also participate, offering all sorts of different foods. Expect to see funnel cakes, barbecue, baked goods and more.
The Hilltop Coffee Company will be one of the vendors offering a unique kind of chili this year.
"We are entering the 'specialty' category and using our coffee in the chili recipe," said Suzanne Wiseman, executive director. "It sounds wild, but it's delicious.”
The HCC was happy with the change in dates.
"I have found that operating a food truck in the rain and bad weather is risky," said Wiseman. "We may have pulled out of the original night, because it's harder work, and if an event isn't well attended, we can actually lose money.”
The HCC will also be offering their regular menu and offering some Halloween specialty drinks as well.
Chili Night is special to John Mize, from the Mize Law Firm on Heber Street. His family first entered Chili Night on Oct. 4, 2007.
"It was four days after we opened the office," Mize said. "We won first place and I picked up my first three clients.”
Mize has had several original Chili Night themes over the years, and this weekend will be no exception. Besides delicious chili, he will have a karaoke booth set up with a contest centered on singing his law firm jingle. A $20 prize will be awarded to each winner, and all winners will be entered into a $100 drawing at the end of the night.
But not everyone could accommodate the change as easily.
Because of a previous commitment, 103 CIR and 105.9 WTNJ both had to back out as chili vendors. The five judges from Southern Communications will also have to be replaced for the same reason, and they have had judges at every Chili Night since judging began at the event.
WV Mountain Eers will not be vending their delicious corn this year, also because of a previous commitment. But luckily, most organizations made it work. The Raleigh/Fayette County Homeschoolers lost some volunteers, forcing some of them to make twice as much chili, but they will be there ready to go.
The music schedule has been adjusted slightly for the new date. Beckley Events’ most up-to-date list has The Danley Band kicking things off at the Jim Word Memorial Park gazebo from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by the New Gospel Singaleers from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Danley, front man for the Danley Band, said that Moorefield asked his input on the changes, and kept him updated on the same. The new date caused his band some difficulties, but nothing they don't plan to overcome.
"We finish up playing actual Chili Night at 6 p.m. and have to be set up to play a Chili Night after-party at Calacino's by 8 p.m.," said Danley. "It's gonna be a trick, but it's a good problem to have.”
On the Main Street stage, you can hear the urban rock sounds of Bicycle from 5 to 6:30 p.m. followed by the pop-alternative group Pink Casino from 7 to 8 p.m.
Quiet Enough is an '80s rock band that will be playing in Shoemaker Square from 7 to 8 p.m. The Switch will take over that stage from 7 to 8 p.m. with their high-energy rock and roll, but they won't be calling it a night quite yet. A smaller version of the band called Half the Switch will be moving down to Main Street to play yet another Chili Night after-party at Foster's. The music starts there at 9 p.m. – if you aren't ready to go home quite yet.
You can hear Fool the Crow play its rock and roll metal over by the cardinal sculpture from 6 to 7 p.m. The evening's awards ceremonies will be in the same spot at 8 p.m.
You will also have a chance to see the Shag Dance group in the WVU Tech plaza, and the How Great Thou Art Theatre Group will be at the Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre.
It's always free to enjoy the music and visit the vendors at Chili Night, but there is a $5 fee to participate in the voting process. Each $5 gets you five chili samples and a voting coin.
Advance ticket sales will be available at the Beckley Exhibition Mine or Youth Museum from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Only cash sales will be accepted at ticket booths during the event. Ticket booths at the event will be located on Neville Street near Jim Word Memorial Park and near United Bank on Main Street. They will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. or until supplies run out. The money raised from ticket sales helps Beckley to offer other events throughout the year.
