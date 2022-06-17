"Little Bird," a new book by P. A. Gillian of Athens, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this kids book, a baby bird must find her mom. Cuddles is as happy as can be, up in the tree she calls home and living with her beloved mother. But when her mother stays away for too long, it’s up to Cuddles to go and find her. Can she overcome her fears and learn to fly?
A heartwarming tale of mother and child, "Little Bird" promotes the idea of confidence, responsibility, initiative, and caring in people of all ages.
P. A. Gillian is a native of southern West Virginia. She possesses degrees from both Concord University and Marshall University.
"Little Bird" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19 (eBook $14).