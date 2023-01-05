washington, d.c. – The Childhood Cancer Survivorship, Treatment, Access, and Research (STAR) Act of 2022, legislation authored by U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Jack Reed, D-R.I., was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Thursday.
The bill reauthorizes the Childhood Cancer STAR Act, the most comprehensive childhood cancer bill ever passed by Congress, for another five years.
The STAR Act, which was first passed in 2018 and signed into law later that year, helps advance pediatric cancer research and child-focused cancer treatments, while also improving childhood cancer surveillance and providing resources for survivors and those impacted by childhood cancer.
Since being signed into law in 2018, the STAR Act has helped deliver over $120 million to fund promising childhood cancer research and assist patients and families battling cancer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.