CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Twenty-two projects at non-profit Child Advocacy Centers around the state are being awarded $2.1 million to address child abuse and neglect.
These awards are focused on a multi-disciplinary response to the investigation, treatment, and prosecution of child abuse cases by providing such services as advocacy, education, forensic interviews, evaluations, and referrals.
The State of West Virginia provided the funds, which are administered by the Justice and Community Services (JCS) Section of the Division of Administrative Services (DAS).
Funds were awarded to the following programs in The Register-Herald’s primary market:
Child Protect of Mercer County, Inc. — $83,550
Funds will be used to strengthen Mercer County’s Child Advocacy Center by enabling the program to maintain current staff who will continue to provide direct services to child victims and their non-offending family members.
Nicholas County Family Resource Network — $90,976
Funds will be used to provide the Nicholas and Webster counties multidisciplinary investigative team a child-friendly environment for children who have been sexually and/or physically abused.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.